Poverty didn't hinder my greatness - Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther

Renowned gospel singer, Piesie Esther, surprised many by revealing that poverty once clouded her perception of success in music.

Despite starting her musical journey at 16 and growing up in a deeply religious household, she never imagined achieving such heights.



Attending gospel concerts during her teens honed her musical talents and career aspirations, leading to acclaim both nationally and internationally through albums and singles.



In 2023, she secured the Gospel Artiste of the Year award, a testament to her success, though narrowly missing out on the Artist of the Year title to Black Sherif.



Married to Enoch Asiedu, she takes pride in being a mother to four children.

During a candid interview on "Upside Down" with Frema Adunyame and Nana Tuffour on Citi TV, Piesie Esther confessed her disbelief in her own potential for greatness due to her impoverished background.



She credited Mama Georgia, a fellow musician, for seeing her potential and introducing her to Pastor Apae Live, who played a pivotal role in her career.



Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude to Pastor Apae Live for assisting her in releasing her debut album in 2002.



Despite the challenges of poverty, Piesie Esther's story underscores resilience and the transformative power of mentorship in realizing one's dreams.