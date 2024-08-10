Pray your party wins or you’ll suffer in silence – Maame Dokono tells creatives Maame Dokono

Grace Omaboe

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as ‘Maame Dokono,’ has shared her regrets about entering politics, revealing that her support for the New Patriotic Party led to career setbacks.

