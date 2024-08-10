Entertainment

Pray your party wins or you’ll suffer in silence – Maame Dokono tells creatives Maame Dokono

IMG 20240810 123818 Grace Omaboe

Sat, 10 Aug 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as ‘Maame Dokono,’ has shared her regrets about entering politics, revealing that her support for the New Patriotic Party led to career setbacks.

Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, known as ‘Maame Dokono,’ has shared her regrets about entering politics, revealing that her support for the New Patriotic Party led to career setbacks. She struggled to find work for two years and her political involvement caused the end of her popular show, ‘By the Fireside.’



Source: Tigpost