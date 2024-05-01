President of Ghana music alliance advocates for government support for record labels

Seven Xavier

Seven Xavier, President of the Ghana Music Alliance, urges the government to invest in Ghanaian record labels, drawing parallels with South Korea's support for K-pop.

During his appearance on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Xavier highlighted the lack of resources in many Ghanaian record labels, proposing a model akin to South Korea's, where the government funded three major labels.



He suggested selecting three labels from different regions of Ghana and providing them with substantial financial support.



Xavier also called for music theory to be made compulsory at the basic school level and for the introduction of Music Business courses in tertiary institutions to enhance professionalism in the industry.

Emphasizing the need for multi-purpose performance arenas, he cited examples from Kigali and Lagos as facilities beneficial to the entertainment sectors in those countries.



Furthermore, Xavier criticized the performance of Ghana's collective management organizations and advocated for the allowance of other CMOs to operate, aiming to improve services for creatives.