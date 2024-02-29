Prince David Osei opens up about unsettling LGBTQIA+ influences in Hollywood

Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei recently shed light on the pervasive influence of LGBTQIA+ individuals in Hollywood, recounting his unsettling encounters with industry insiders.

Speaking candidly during an interview on Accra FM, Osei disclosed a troubling incident involving a Hollywood producer who made unwelcome advances toward him, emphasizing the prevalence of LGBTQIA+ figures in shaping career trajectories within the industry.



Osei underscored how LGBTQIA+ individuals often leverage promises of career advancement to coerce others into compromising situations. Reflecting on his own experiences, Osei expressed his firm stance against succumbing to such pressures, which has consequently hindered his foray into Hollywood productions.



"In my interactions, I encountered individuals whose inclinations were starkly different from mine," Osei remarked, highlighting his discomfort with the prevalent culture. "I declined their offers and distanced myself from Hollywood pursuits. It was disheartening to witness this dynamic persistently," he added.

Recalling a distressing incident at a gathering in Los Angeles, Osei recounted an encounter with a Mexican Latino attendee who made inappropriate advances towards him. Despite Osei's immediate reaction to the unwarranted contact, the incident served as a stark reminder of the pervasive attitudes within the industry.



"When confronted about his actions, the individual justified his behavior, asserting that such interactions were necessary for success in Hollywood," Osei recounted, expressing his disillusionment with the prevailing norms. The encounter left him resolute in his refusal to compromise his principles for professional gain.



"I realized the price demanded was too high," Osei reflected, highlighting his unwavering commitment to integrity despite the industry's pressures. His encounter serves as a testament to the complex dynamics and challenges faced by aspiring talents navigating Hollywood's competitive landscape.