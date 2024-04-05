Prince David Osei reveals interest in political appointments

Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has expressed his readiness to embrace any political appointment offered to him, emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation in any capacity.

Osei clarified that he would only accept a role that aligns with his expertise, asserting his dedication to contributing to Ghana's development and prosperity.



In an interview with Joy FM's Kwame Dadzie, Osei reiterated his willingness to take on a political appointment if it provides an opportunity for service and utilizes his skills.



He stated, "If I am given an appointment and I feel like I have the know-how and expertise, why not? I am ready to work in any area where I will be placed; it is all about service."

Notably affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Osei has frequently defended the government, including addressing issues such as power outages (dumsor), attributing them to equipment challenges rather than government negligence.



His support for the NPP prompts speculation about potential future political roles, raising questions about whether the party will extend an appointment to him in the future.