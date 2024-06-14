Prince Tagoe reveals highs and lows of helping Praye, Stonebwoy; 'he's unfollowed me'

Prince Tagoe

Source: Classfmonline

Prince Tagoe, former footballer, revealed his role as executive producer for Praye and Stonebwoy in a recent interview.

He financially supported Praye's album "Roll Call," covering costs and organizing a successful launch despite management changes.



With Stonebwoy, Tagoe facilitated his career transition, providing financial support and even lending his cars for performances.



Despite ups and downs, he remains proud of their achievements.

Tagoe's involvement underscores his passion for music and nurturing talent.



While reflecting on his contributions, he emphasized supporting others without expectations, likening himself to an earthly "angel."



His insights shed light on the behind-the-scenes efforts in Ghana's music industry.



