Prioritize anti-Corruption efforts over LGBTQ+ concerns – Okyeame Kwame to politicians

Okyeame Kwame

Rapper Okyeame Kwame emphasized the urgency of prioritizing the fight against corruption over issues such as LGBTQI+ rights.

In an interview on UTV, he stressed the need for Ghanaian politicians to channel their efforts into combating corruption, believing it would lead to self-sufficiency and developmental progress for the nation.



"If I were in charge, I would rather focus on corruption, I would rather focus on educational reforms," Okyeame Kwame asserted.



He highlighted the importance of embracing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, attributing its significance to societal advancements. He also noted the disparity in how Western countries value the arts, contrasting it with Ghana's educational system.

Regarding LGBTQ issues, Okyeame Kwame expressed that they were not his primary concern. He humorously remarked, "My problem is the BJ in there. If I say I’m a member, they may come and arrest me."



He then posed a rhetorical question, challenging the comparison between corruption and LGBTQ issues, implying that corruption poses a more significant challenge to Ghana's progress.