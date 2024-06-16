Prof. Charles Marfo bemoans the sorry state of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Professor Charles Marfo

Source: StarrFm

Prof. Charles Marfo, Provost of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at KNUST, criticized the neglect of the recently renovated Kwame Nkrumah Museum.

He expressed dismay over the museum's deteriorating state just months after reopening.



Prof. Marfo highlighted issues including overgrown lawns, broken lights, and a poorly maintained road leading to the museum.

He lamented the lack of a proper maintenance regime and voiced embarrassment over the museum's condition during a scheduled visit by a delegation from Southern University.



The museum, dedicated to Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, is deemed a crucial national heritage site.



