Prophet Kofi Oduro criticizes white weddings as wasteful expenditure

Prophet Kofi Oduro

Prophet Kofi Oduro, head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has voiced his disapproval of white weddings, labeling them as a wasteful expenditure, particularly for individuals starting life together.

He argued against the practice of spending large sums of money on white weddings in addition to traditional ceremonies, suggesting that these funds could be better utilized to support livelihood projects.



Expressing concern over the escalating costs associated with modern marriage ceremonies, Prophet Oduro highlighted how these expenses have deterred some men from committing to relationships leading to marriage. He advised unmarried individuals to opt for traditional weddings to conserve funds instead of squandering them on additional ceremonies.



In his sermon, Prophet Oduro emphasized his disbelief in the extravagance of white weddings, condemning the trend of elaborate ceremonies with numerous attendants and flower girls. He criticized the financial burden incurred by such events, stressing that they often lead to debt and financial strain for couples just starting their journey together.



Drawing from his own experience of 25 years of marriage, Prophet Oduro suggested that couples should consider celebrating milestones like wedding anniversaries with extravagant ceremonies, rather than when they are embarking on their marital journey. He urged couples to prioritize wise financial decisions, such as investing in property or savings, instead of lavish wedding expenditures.

Prophet Oduro highlighted the practical implications of hosting large weddings, such as providing dinner for hundreds of guests, which he deemed financially taxing and unsustainable. He called for greater wisdom in financial management, suggesting that resources allocated to weddings could be better utilized as deposits for land or housing.



