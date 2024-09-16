Entertainment

Prophet Kumchacha – Asamoah Gyan Missed The 2010 World Cup Penalty Because NDC Was In Power

Prophet Kumchacha 2sx Prophet kumchacha

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: Gh Celebrities

Prophet Kumchacha claims that Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty in the 2010 World Cup intentionally due to his political allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prophet Kumchacha claims that Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty in the 2010 World Cup intentionally due to his political allegiance to the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Kumchacha argues Gyan wanted to prevent the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) from gaining credit and historic achievement.



