Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Prophet Kumchacha blames Journalist for Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy’s latest feud

Image 46.png Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love

Sun, 8 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, has blamed journalist Fiifi Prat for the recent conflict between ex-couple Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love.

Prophet Nicholas Osei, known as Kumchacha, has blamed journalist Fiifi Prat for the recent conflict between ex-couple Obaapa Christy and Pastor Love. Kumchacha criticized Fiifi Prat for provoking the argument by questioning Obaapa about her failed marriage during an interview, which led to Pastor Love's angry outbursts and subsequent apology.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh