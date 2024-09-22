Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Protect Yourself: Dr. Anane Boamah urges celebrities to fortify themselves spiritually against adversaries

Image 160 Edited.png Dr. Anane Boamah

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian spiritualist Dr. Anane Boamah warns footballers and entertainers to seek spiritual protection amid their rise to fame.

He stresses the dangers of envy and competition in the entertainment industry, using Shatta Wale's career as an example.

He encourages celebrities to embrace spirituality to safeguard their success.

Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh