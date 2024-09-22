Menu ›
Protect Yourself: Dr. Anane Boamah urges celebrities to fortify themselves spiritually against adversaries
Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Ghanaian spiritualist Dr. Anane Boamah warns footballers and entertainers to seek spiritual protection amid their rise to fame.
He stresses the dangers of envy and competition in the entertainment industry, using Shatta Wale's career as an example.
He encourages celebrities to embrace spirituality to safeguard their success.
