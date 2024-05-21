Quick Action laments lack of recognition despite decades of contribution

Quick Action

After dedicating twenty-three years to Ghana's music industry, Quick Action, a respected music producer, expressed his disappointment with the lack of recognition for his contributions.

Despite working with top musicians in the country, Quick Action revealed that he has not reaped significant financial rewards from his endeavors.



In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's 'Showbiz A-Z', Quick Action shared his frustration, describing how he feels marginalized by the system.



When asked about awards, he admitted to never receiving any, expressing sadness considering his background, achievements, and impact on numerous artists' careers.



Reflecting on his journey, Quick Action acknowledged regrets for losing focus along the way.



He admitted to prioritizing passion over monetary gains, a decision that has left him with little to show for his years of dedication.



Born Joseph Appiah, Quick Action has produced music for renowned artists such as Stonebwoy, Prince Bright, and Samini.

Despite his struggles, he remains committed to his craft, currently focusing on gospel music and preparing for the release of a gospel album.



Aside from his musical pursuits, Quick Action is dedicated to raising awareness about dyslexia, a condition he has battled with throughout his life.



Despite being unable to pursue higher education due to dyslexia, he has organized educational programs and visited orphanages and schools to support children with learning disabilities.



In 2023, Quick Action embarked on a cultural exchange program at King's College London, where he shared his expertise in music production and learned from local students.



Additionally, he participated in the Art Emergency Workshop, further enhancing his skills in developing talent across Africa and beyond.