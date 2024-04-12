R2Bees to headline Guinness Accravaganza on April 20

R2bees

On April 20, 2024, the highly anticipated Guinness Accravaganza, Ghana's premier multi-sensory arts event presented by stout brand Guinness, will make its return to Untamed Empire, off Spintex Road.

Guided by Guinness’ belief that "Black Shines Brightest" and its ethos of goodness, power, and communion, the event promises to bring together Accra's diverse communities of food enthusiasts, music aficionados, fashion aficionados, sports lovers, and arts and culture connoisseurs who appreciate the unique taste and spirit of the iconic black brew.



This edition of the Guinness Accravaganza will offer a range of signature experiences designed to match the vibrant energy of the capital. Highlights include a food pairing experience where fans can enjoy complimentary Ghanaian snacks with the purchase of two cans of Guinness, live football screenings, a FIFA tournament to crown Accra’s gaming champion, and a lineup of DJ performances featuring DJ Lord, Mz Orstin, and DJ Sleek, Ghana's reigning Best DJ of the Year.



Headlining the event will be Ghana’s celebrated hip-life duo, R2Bees, performing a selection of their chart-topping hits alongside other notable acts such as Jah Lead, Chayuta, and Yaw Darling.

For the first time at the Guinness Accravaganza, attendees will be treated to avant-garde art and fashion experiences including paint and sip sessions, collaborative painting, live non-permanent body art, and fashion collaborations with Accra’s top streetwear brands.



Gates will open at noon, promising a full day and night of excitement at the Guinness Accravaganza.



Tickets for the event, taking place at Untamed Empire on Saturday, April 20, 2024, can be purchased online at accravaganza.com or via USSD code: *714*999#. VIP packages, offering exclusive perks and table reservations, are also available on accravaganza.com.