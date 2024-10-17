Entertainment

Rapper, Agbeshie appointed Ambassador for 2024 Hogbetsotso Za festival

Hogbetsotso Za Ambassador 615x410 Agbeshie will promote the festival, support fundraising efforts for a palace

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Togbe Agbesi Awusu II has appointed rapper Agbeshie as the ambassador for the 2024 Hogbetsotso Za Festival, recognizing his achievements and connection to Anlo heritage.

Source: 3news