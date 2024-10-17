Rapper, Agbeshie appointed Ambassador for 2024 Hogbetsotso Za festival

Agbeshie will promote the festival, support fundraising efforts for a palace

Source: 3news

Togbe Agbesi Awusu II has appointed rapper Agbeshie as the ambassador for the 2024 Hogbetsotso Za Festival, recognizing his achievements and connection to Anlo heritage. Agbeshie will promote the festival, support fundraising efforts for a palace, and encourage community unity for the event on November 2, 2024, in Anloga.





