Rapper Sean Kingston, mother arrested after raid at singer’s Florida mansion

A SWAT team raided singer Sean Kingston's rented Florida mansion, arresting his mother, Janice Turner, on charges of fraud and theft related to a large TV installation.

Turner was detained while Kingston was away.



Authorities confiscated items from the mansion.



Kingston, known for hits like "Beautiful Girls," was not present during the raid.



Turner had previously served time for bank fraud.

Kingston assured on Instagram that he and his mother are fine and their lawyers are handling the situation.



Kingston is currently on probation for trafficking stolen property, adding complexity to the case.



Authorities are tight-lipped about specific charges.



