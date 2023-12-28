Rapperholic Exhibition extended to January 2

The Rapperholic Exhibition was initiallly scheduled to conclude on December 16, 2023

Eagle Plug and the Mix Design Hub curators of The Rapperholic Exhibition, a musical journey that captivated hearts and stirred souls, has been extended to January 2nd 2024.

According to the curators, the exhibition which was originally slated to conclude on December 16th, is extended by popular demand, to allow enthusiasts and fans more time to immerse themselves in the legacy of this Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie.



“Rapperholic-The Rebirth”, which initially promised a limited engagement for a week, has now become a cultural landmark, drawing enthusiasts and curious minds alike. From the rhythmic beats of Sarkodie's hits to the visual storytelling encapsulated in the exhibition, every aspect has contributed to its success and popularity.



As part of Sarkodie’s impact, the Ghanaian rap luminary is now embarking on a transformative venture, crafting an enduring legacy in Tema. This philanthropic initiative mirrors his unwavering commitment to community development, exemplified by the establishment of the Tema Creative Academy.





As Sarkodie embarks on this transformative journey, the curators are extending an open invitation, beckoning everyone to be an integral part of this movement. “Your support has the power to tangibly shape the future of creativity and talent not just in Tema but far beyond.”



The team revealed, “there are a number of ways to be a part of this historic endeavor including monetary pledges. Make a financial commitment to contribute to the realization of the Tema Creative Academy as your pledge directly fuels the construction of a vibrant community centered around artistic excellence.”



There is also opportunity for people who want to become patrons of the arts “where your financial support not only kickstarts the academy but also ensures its sustained operations, leaving a lasting impact on the creative landscape.”



For more information, reach out to Eagle Plug via email at [email protected] and on 024 877 6387.