Rash Kali redefines music with groundbreaking 'I Am' album

Cover art of the "I Am" album

Ghanaian female Reggae, Dancehall and Afrobeats star, Rash Kali has finally unleased her long-awaited new album, "I Am"

This sprawling, ambitious work is a sonic masterpiece which comes in a Reggae, Reggaeton and Afro beats fusions with authentic lyrics and African melodies which pushes the boundaries of music and artistry.



The 15 track Album is a cinematic experience that transports listeners to a world of sound, emotions and a nature felt manner. With its sweeping orchestral arrangements, haunting vocal harmonies, and genre-defying production of modern music.



The Nubian goddess has always been known for her innovative approach to music, masterful storyteller and the new one is no exception. This album explores new horizons, incorporating fresh influences and ideas into her signature sound.





Early reviews are already hailing "I Am" Album as a triumph, with critics praising its innovative production, soaring vocals, and emotional depth. With its genre-bending sound and universal themes, this album is sure to appeal to fans and many music lovers.