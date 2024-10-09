Lifestyle

Reasons You're Always Hungry

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Why Am I Always Hungry? Unpacking the Science of Constant Cravings Feeling like you could eat a horse? You're not alone. Many people experience persistent hunger, and it can be frustrating and confusing. But what’s behind that insatiable appetite? From hormonal imbalances to lifestyle choices, a variety of factors can influence your hunger levels. In this article, we’ll explore the science of hunger, the psychological triggers that contribute to constant cravings, and practical tips to help you regain control of your appetite. Whether you're trying to manage your weight or simply understand your body better, understanding the roots of your hunger can lead to healthier choices and a more balanced relationship with food.

