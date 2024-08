Nana Ama Mcbrown

Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has asked the US Embassy in Ghana to reconsider her visa ban.

She faced deportation from the US in 2001 and has since struggled with visa rejections.

McBrown appealed to the embassy to review her case, emphasizing the fear and dishonesty many Ghanaians face in visa applications.



