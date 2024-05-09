Red Eye signs with George Britton’s Revolve Muzic

Red Eye

Red Eye, one part of the 2Toff music duo, has finalized a management agreement with George Britton’s Revolve Muzic, as confirmed by Hammer of the Last Two.

Hammer announced the partnership on his Facebook, highlighting months of negotiations leading to this collaboration between Red Eye’s team and Revolve Muzic.



Expressing satisfaction, Hammer emphasized the significance of this move in advancing Red Eye’s career, marking the end of his direct involvement in the artist's affairs.



Commending Red Eye's resilience, Hammer acknowledged the artist's journey and welcomed the new phase under Revolve Muzic's management.

Owned by Ghanaian music executive George Mensah Britton, Revolve Muzic, spearheaded by Emmanuel Bentsi-Sam (Babilo), will oversee Red Eye's projects for the next two years.



George Britton revealed plans for Red Eye's upcoming releases, hinting at two singles by August and the debut album in October.



Formerly part of the 2Toff group, Red Eye has showcased his talent as a songwriter, producer, and performer, with notable tracks like 'Ye Na Bra', 'Tsofi', and 'Bon Arrivaile'.