Reggae music belongs to Ghanaians – Stonebwoy

Mon, 3 Jun 2024 Source: StarrFm

Stonebwoy reaffirmed at the TGMA Awards that Reggae music has African origins, particularly in Ghana due to its historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade.

Stonebwoy reaffirmed at the TGMA Awards that Reggae music has African origins, particularly in Ghana due to its historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade. He emphasized Ghana's role in the slave trade and argued that Reggae belongs to Ghanaians as much as Jamaicans, echoing his 2022 stance on the matter.



