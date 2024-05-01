Regular exercise vital in preventing sudden deaths - Lil Win advocates

Lil Win

Comic Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, emphasizes the importance of regular exercise and health check-ups to avert sudden fatalities, particularly among celebrities.

He stresses the necessity for individuals, especially those in the limelight, to prioritize their health by scheduling routine medical check-ups to detect any underlying health issues.



“Engaging in regular exercise or undergoing check-ups can unveil hidden health conditions that individuals may not be aware of,” he advises.



Lil Win shared this counsel during his participation in the COA health walk in Cape Coast, organized by COA Mixture, which also offered complimentary health screenings.



Encouraging the public to seize the opportunity for free health assessments, he emphasizes the importance of being proactive about one's health regardless of financial status or social standing.

Dr. James Prah, the Medical Director of the University of Cape Coast Hospital, administered screenings for various medical conditions including HIV, typhoid, diabetes, and hypertension.



Dr. Prah underscores the significance of preventive medicine, emphasizing the adage "prevention is better than cure," highlighting how early detection can mitigate complications.



He further emphasizes the value of events like fitness walks and health screenings in identifying hidden health conditions and promoting overall well-being.