OdumoduBlvck, Rema

Source: 3news

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck praises singer Rema, calling him a source of profound wisdom.

Despite being older by six years, Odumodublvck values Rema's advice over his parents', crediting Rema with unique insights and a legendary status.

He emphasizes learning from Rema's perspectives, highlighting their impact on him personally.



