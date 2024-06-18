Rema's 'Calm Down' makes Afrobeats history in the US

Rema has been catapulted to stardom with the success of Calm Down

Source: BBC

Rema's hit "Calm Down" continues to break records, now becoming the most-streamed Afrobeats song in the US with over one billion on-demand streams, a first in Afrobeats history according to Chart Data.

The song's success is attributed to its melancholic slow jam vibe, described as hypnotically compelling by Billboard.



Originally released in February 2022 as part of Rema's debut album "Rave and Roses," the track gained further popularity with a remix featuring Selena Gomez.

It marked a milestone by spending a year on Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number three, solidifying Rema's status among Nigeria's top Afrobeats artists.



Read full article