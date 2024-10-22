Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

He empathized with the victims' families and called on other pastors to join in seeking forgiveness

Source: ZionFelix

Rev. Obofour, founder of Anointed Palace Church, has urged Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son for his involvement in a tragic accident that killed two girls.

