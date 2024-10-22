Rev. Obofour goes on his knees to plead with Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu

Menu ›
Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix
Rev. Obofour, founder of Anointed Palace Church, has urged Ghanaians to forgive Bishop Salifu Amoako’s son for his involvement in a tragic accident that killed two girls. He empathized with the victims' families and called on other pastors to join in seeking forgiveness for the bishop's family.
