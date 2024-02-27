Revamp of Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has spurred surge in visitors - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has credited the dramatic increase in domestic and international visitors to Ghana to the revitalization of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

During his penultimate State of the Nation Address on February 27, the president revealed that between July 14 and December 31, following the modernization of the park, a total of 208,557 domestic and international visitors graced its grounds.



He noted that this influx marks the second-highest number of international visitors to Ghana since the remarkable Year of Return in 2019.



"Since the commissioning, there have been two hundred and eight thousand, five hundred and fifty-seven (208,557) domestic and international visitors to the Park between 14th July and 31st December 2023," stated the President.



"Mr Speaker, compare that, if you may, with the best performance until then, which was in the Year of Return in 2019, when there were one hundred and twenty-six thousand, one hundred and ninety (126,190) visitors in the year," he added.

President Akufo-Addo underscored his government's commitment to enhancing other tourist attraction sites, expressing enthusiasm over the private sector's involvement in the development of such sites. He highlighted the refurbishment of the National Museum Gallery, which drew over thirty-five thousand visitors in 2023 alone.



Furthermore, the President announced the imminent commencement of the construction of a Heroes Park, dedicated to commemorating Ghana's founding fathers, following the completion of preparatory works and designs in December 2023. This initiative aims to honor the legacy of Ghana's visionary leaders and enhance the country's tourism landscape.



President Akufo-Addo's remarks reflect the government's dedication to promoting tourism and preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage, signaling a renewed focus on bolstering the country's tourism industry for both domestic and international visitors.