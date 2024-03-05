Rex Omar advocates for extending Ghana's presidential term to six years

Rex Omar

Renowned musician and politician Rex Omar has proposed a reevaluation of Ghana's presidential term, suggesting that extending it to six years could enhance governance in the country.

In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, Rex Omar expressed his belief that the current four-year term is insufficient for any administration to effectively impact the economy.



He emphasized that Ghana's political landscape, in comparison to the long-standing democracy of the United States, requires a different perspective on presidential tenure.



Omar articulated his stance, stating, "I think it [the four years] is too much. I would have wished if we can go six years in one term."



He justified his proposal by highlighting the time needed for a new government to establish itself and initiate substantive policies.



Drawing attention to the challenges faced within the current system, he remarked, "After election, the first year is now that the government is being formed, the appointments and all these things.



By the time the government settles to actually start to roll out its programme, you are getting to two years."

This call for an extended presidential term echoes sentiments previously voiced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor during a seminar on revising Ghana's 1992 Constitution in 2022. Kufuor, reflecting on his observations in Malaysia, emphasized the potential benefits of longer presidential terms for Ghana's development.



Rex Omar, a prominent figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also expressed his readiness to assume political responsibilities if entrusted with them.



He affirmed, "I will [accept a political appointment] because now I think I am of age and I think if I am given any appointment that is within my capacity, I will be able to contribute positively to the development of this country."



Rex Omar's contributions to Ghana's music industry and his advocacy for intellectual property rights have been significant throughout his career. Rising to fame in 1989 with the release of the Aware Pa album, he has since played a pivotal role in promoting Ghanaian music both domestically and internationally.



His proposal to extend the presidential term to six years adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding governance and political reform in Ghana.