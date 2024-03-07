Rex Omar shares motivation behind joining NDC

Rex Omar

Rex Omar, the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) and a notable figure in the music industry, has shed light on his decision to delve into politics by joining the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rex Omar emphasized that his decision to align with the NDC stemmed from a deep-seated desire to contribute to Ghana's progress, rather than personal gain.



Drawing from his background in the creative arts, Rex Omar expressed his aspiration to influence policy formulation that would uplift the industry, which he believes has been overlooked by the government.

During an interview with Joy 99.7 FM, Rex Omar articulated the driving force behind his political involvement and affiliation with the NDC, stating, "I do politics of conviction. I did not join NDC because I was expecting somebody to give me something. I joined it because I thought it was the best vehicle to develop this country."



He clarified that his decision was not driven by expectations of political appointments, monetary gains, or contracts. Instead, he remained steadfast in his commitment to creating an enabling environment for musicians and advocating for policy changes to benefit the creative economy at large.