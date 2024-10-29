Entertainment

Riam opens up about his new EP and musical evolution

IMG 20241029 105055 Riam’s passion for growth as an artist is clear.

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richmond Oscar Kofi Avege, better known as Riam, shared insights about his highly anticipated EP, the inspiration behind its creation, and his musical evolution. The artist, who previously identified as a dancehall performer, has ventured into new genres, experimenting with Afrobeats and Afrofusion.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live