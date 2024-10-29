Riam opens up about his new EP and musical evolution

Richmond Oscar Kofi Avege, better known as Riam, shared insights about his highly anticipated EP, the inspiration behind its creation, and his musical evolution. The artist, who previously identified as a dancehall performer, has ventured into new genres, experimenting with Afrobeats and Afrofusion.

Discussing the motivation behind the project, Riam explained, “Due to the life experiences and the things I went through, they inspired the theme behind this EP.” In an exclusive interview with Starrfm.com.gh disclosed that the sound of the EP differs significantly from his earlier work. “I used to be a dancehall guy, but this time I explored other genres because music is dynamic. As an artist, I need to do something the people can relate to.”



Riam revealed that his inspiration often came from personal experiences, saying, “It’s very funny, you know, because I had the inspiration for the songs from things that happened to me. I wrote most of the songs while I was in the shower, lol.”



A deeply personal connection runs throughout the EP, with Riam emphasizing that most of the lyrics reflect his life experiences. One track, titled “Traumatized,” delves into the loss of his best friend. “I have a song called ‘Traumatized’ on the EP, which talks about the death of my best friend. I think it’s my favorite because I still can’t get over it. I hope wherever she is, she forgives me—we weren’t cool before she passed.”



The recording process was a collaborative effort. Riam worked with Dimenxxiion and his personal producer, HighJam, and described the studio sessions as a “whole vibe.” When asked about the reception he hopes for, Riam expressed a deep desire for his music to resonate with listeners. “I hope they understand that my message in the songs is from pain and grief. I’m not doing music for myself but for people. My music can heal, so I hope it heals anyone going through silent battles.”

Looking ahead, Riam is optimistic about the impact of his new project. “I feel great about it. I feel like this project would elevate my career and take me places,” he said confidently. While he hasn’t planned a tour yet, he hinted that a listening party might be on the horizon. He also teased that there would be visual elements for two songs on the EP.



Riam’s passion for growth as an artist is clear. He drew inspiration from past and current musical trends, as seen in tracks like “Body,” where he turned to 2014 songs for ideas. His goal for the EP is simple but powerful: “I want people to know that this EP is much like an antidote to the voiceless and people who are trapped in their cage.”



As Riam gears up for the release, the music world is watching to see how his evolution and heartfelt storytelling will shape his trajectory.



Read full article