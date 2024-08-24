Richie Mensah Advocates Ghanaian ownership of music catalogs

Richie Mensah

Source: 3news

Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, urged Ghanaian artists and industry stakeholders to take control of their music catalogs at the 'Live The Music' event in Accra.

Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, urged Ghanaian artists and industry stakeholders to take control of their music catalogs at the 'Live The Music' event in Accra. He emphasized preserving artistic heritage and advocated for education on managing music rights and intellectual property, extending beyond music to all creative fields.





Read full article