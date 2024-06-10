Entertainment

Richie Mensah advocates transformation in the entertainment industry

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 08 At 4.jpeg Richie Mensah

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: StarrFm

Richie Mensah, a renowned Ghanaian artist and producer, emphasized collaboration, mindset shifts, and industry education at Lynx Entertainment.

He highlighted lack of collaboration and misguided mindset as industry hindrances, stressing proactive education.

Richie launched the "Live the Music" initiative, introducing "Link's Cups" in schools to prepare students for entertainment careers.

Ten schools have committed to the program, aiming to nurture a skilled next generation.

