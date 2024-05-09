Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Entertainment
0

Rick Ross congratulates Medikal on O2 Indigo concert success

IMG 20240509 104506 Rick Ross, Medikal

Thu, 9 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

American rap icon, Rick Ross, praises Ghanaian counterpart Medikal for his triumphant UK debut at Indigo, O2.

In an Instagram Live chat, Ross lauded Medikal's achievements, foreseeing global acclaim in his future.

Ross hinted at a potential collaboration, underscoring their camaraderie.

He praised Medikal's track "Stubborn Academy," featuring Shatta Wale, acknowledging its resonance even in the US.

Amidst Medikal's explanation of the song, Ross humorously expressed interest in joining the project.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live