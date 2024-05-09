Rick Ross congratulates Medikal on O2 Indigo concert success

Rick Ross, Medikal

American rap icon, Rick Ross, praises Ghanaian counterpart Medikal for his triumphant UK debut at Indigo, O2.

In an Instagram Live chat, Ross lauded Medikal's achievements, foreseeing global acclaim in his future.



Ross hinted at a potential collaboration, underscoring their camaraderie.

He praised Medikal's track "Stubborn Academy," featuring Shatta Wale, acknowledging its resonance even in the US.



Amidst Medikal's explanation of the song, Ross humorously expressed interest in joining the project.