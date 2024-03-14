Rick Ross denies accusations of wearing fake $3 million watch

Rick Ross

Rick Ross has fired back at accusations from a luxury watch critic claiming his prized Audemars Piguet timepiece, reportedly worth over $3 million, is fake.

Dutch YouTube personality and renowned watch expert Nico Leonard van der Horst delivered his assessment of Rozay’s watch in a recent Instagram video, stating, “Rick Ross, my man, I just dissected your jaw-dropping green AP. Regrettably, it’s a counterfeit.”



Van der Horst added, “Why display fake watches? There’s only one of these timepieces worldwide, priced at 41 million, with another at 37. More might surface in the future, but given the rarity of these gems, currently, there’s just one in existence. Care to elaborate, Rick Ross?”



Responding to the criticism, Ross took to Instagram Stories, expressing his disdain for van der Horst. “To the chubby fellow in his cubicle talking about watches, talking about Rick Ross and his Audemars, it’s beyond belief, isn’t it, chubby? Little piggy.”

Ross mocked, “Oh, those emeralds are so rare. Obtaining such a unique timepiece would be a challenge for a Black man, wouldn’t it? It’s a breeze for a boss. Now, steer clear of grown folks’ affairs, little piggy. You’re on Rozay’s radar.”



The disputed timepiece made its debut in a YouTube video by Robb Report showcasing Rick Ross’ watch collection in January 2024, identified as an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding Emerald valued at $3.25 million.