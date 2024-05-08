Rick Ross eyes collaboration with Medikal

Rick Ross, Medikal

American rap icon Rick Ross has set his sights on collaborating with Ghanaian rap sensation Medikal, expressing his admiration for the artist during an Instagram Live session following Medikal's electrifying performance at London's O2 Arena's Indigo venue.

During the conversation, Rick Ross lauded Medikal's talent and declared him one of his favorite rappers on the African continent, even expressing interest in joining Medikal's Stubborn Academy after learning about it.



The 48-year-old Maybach Music Group CEO openly expressed his desire to work on a project with the Sowutuom-based rapper, urging Medikal to reach out to him directly to discuss further details.



To mark the occasion, the two rappers shared a celebratory moment, popping bottles of Belaire champagne together as they discussed potential collaborations and shared mutual admiration for each other's work.



In response, Medikal expressed his gratitude to Rick Ross and revealed his long-standing admiration for rap icons like Lil Wayne, YMCMB, and other MMG artists, whom he has revered since he began rapping at the age of 11.

Furthermore, Medikal extended an invitation to Rick Ross, expressing his desire to host him in Ghana and showcase the vibrant street culture of places like Sowutuom and Nima.



While there's no official timeline for their collaboration yet, fans on both sides eagerly await any updates regarding this exciting potential collaboration between two rap heavyweights.



