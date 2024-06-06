Rihanna announces Fenty Hair line

Rihanna

Source: StarrFm

Rihanna, known for her diverse hairstyles, is launching Fenty Hair, a hair-care line for all hair types, on June 13.

Inspired by her own hair experimentation, she aims to cater to diverse textures, colors, and lengths.



The line focuses on strengthening and repairing hair, echoing her inclusive approach seen in Fenty Beauty, which debuted in 2017 with 40 foundation shades.

Rihanna emphasizes inclusivity, stating that every woman should feel represented.



Fenty Beauty's success in the makeup industry laid the groundwork for Fenty Hair, marking Rihanna's expansion into the beauty realm with products designed for hair health and style versatility.



