Rita Dominic's secret journey: From movie star to London caregiver

Rita Dominic

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has revealed a transformative chapter in her life when she temporarily left the spotlight to work as a caregiver.

Speaking at the Women of Valour Conference in Accra in 2024, Dominic disclosed that personal struggles prompted her to relocate to London in the early 2000s.



"In 2001/2002, I stopped acting. I left the [movie] industry and moved to London because it was a very dark period in my life," Dominic shared. "I fell out with some friends I considered family and I just gave up acting for a while. I needed to get out of that space for a minute."



During this hiatus, Dominic immersed herself in caring for adults with special needs, finding solace and fulfillment in the role.



"And then I moved to London and gave up stardom. You won’t believe this, this is something I’ve never told people before.



While in London, I was trying to make ends meet, so I started working in a care home as a caregiver for adults with special needs.

While some might view it as a step-down, I don’t. Taking care of others brought me joy and purpose at a time I needed it most," she expressed.



Despite the significant shift from the glitz of Nollywood to the compassionate realm of caregiving, Dominic's passion for acting remained unwavering. Eventually, she made her way back to the industry, where she had initially gained fame.



Since her breakout role in "A Time to Kill" in 1998, Dominic has solidified her status as a Nollywood icon, starring in numerous successful films.



Moreover, her journey led her to venture into film production, where she continues to make meaningful contributions to the industry.