Rocky Dawuni calls for improved music collection system in Ghana

Rocky Dawuni

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Ghanaian artist Rocky Dawuni, a three-time Grammy nominee, stresses the necessity of a more robust music collection system in Ghana, particularly emphasizing fair compensation for artists.

Speaking at the TGMA, he highlighted the importance of accurately tracking and monetizing music usage to ensure artists receive returns on their investments.



Dawuni urged organizations like GAMRO to engage actively with artists, proposing a digitized system for transparency and accountability.

He called for systemic reforms to strengthen Ghana’s music industry infrastructure, aiming for a future where artists are rightfully compensated.



Dawuni’s advocacy sheds light on a crucial area for development in Ghana’s music industry.



