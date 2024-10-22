Entertainment

Roo Dube features top Indian DJ on latest single ‘Flowers’

Roo Dube Flowers 2.jpeg Sarah’s outstanding performance on the song complimented Dube’s soothing delivery

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nothing climaxes the year better than a beautiful music that amplifies rare creativity both in melodies and rhythms. Roo Dube’s latest released single, Flowers, seems to be juggling heads and minds in the entertainment space as it takes over the airwaves this festive season.

