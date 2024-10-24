Roselyn Mantey receives Guinness World Record certificate for Make-Up Marathon

Roselyn Akosua Mantey has officially revealed her Guinness World Record certificate for the longest marathon applying make-up.

The 5-day event, held in Legon, Accra, from April 3, 2024, saw her achieve a record of 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds.



After submitting her evidence, Guinness World Records confirmed and approved the achievement.

On October 23, 2024, she unveiled the certificate to the media, sharing the challenges she faced during the marathon, including struggles with sponsorship.



Roselyn, also known for winning TV3's Mentor, became emotional as she recounted the journey and expressed gratitude to her team, sponsors, and supporters who helped make her dream a reality.



