Rosey Musiq bags two nominations at Praise Achievement Awards 2024

US-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Rosey Musiq has earned two nominations at the Praise Achievement Awards 2024.

The vocalist has released several hits such as ‘Storm,’ ‘Testimony,’ ‘Nagode,’ ‘Power,’ and ‘His Name.’



The talented artiste has been nominated in two categories. Her vocals has gotten her a nod in the Female Vocalist of the Year- diaspora category and Female Artiste of the Year- diaspora. This is a testament to her incredible talent and dedication.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, November 24, 2024, at the Perez Dome at 3 pm. Besides the nominations, fans and music lovers eagerly await her performance.



