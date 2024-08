Rudeboy and Shatta Wale

Source: Classfmonline

In a social media video, Rudeboy advised Shatta Wale to avoid conflicts and focus on his music career.

He stressed that beefs can harm financial success and urged Shatta Wale to concentrate on creating good music.

The two artists, who met in Atlanta, shared a warm moment, with Shatta Wale humorously agreeing.



Read full article