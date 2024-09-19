Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Run from abusive relationships - Pastor Love ex, Empress Gifty advises

Empress Gifty Without Make Up Empress Gifty

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Gospel musician Empress Gifty recently urged people to leave abusive relationships, emphasizing their detrimental emotional and psychological effects.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live