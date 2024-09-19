Run from abusive relationships - Pastor Love ex, Empress Gifty advises

Gospel musician Empress Gifty recently urged people to leave abusive relationships, emphasizing their detrimental emotional and psychological effects.

During her September 19, 2024, appearance on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty, she condemned enduring abuse as unhealthy and unacceptable, stating, “Don’t stay in abusive relationships; it’s not love.”



Her appeal highlighted the necessity of self-respect and personal safety.

In addition to addressing abuse, Empress Gifty discussed the complexities of marriage, criticizing societal pressures and misconceptions that unfairly judge women who leave their marriages.



She noted that while marriage can be easily explained, the reality of living in it can be quite different.



