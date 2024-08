Great Ampong

Source: Tigpost

Angel FM reports that Isaac Ampong, a musician known as Great Ampong, has been suspended by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. This decision follows an investigation into his actions, including performing on Sabbaths and his recent ordination abroad, which conflicted with church principles.





