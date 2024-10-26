Her candid comments have resonated with many

Source: YEN News

A viral video of a Ghanaian graduate, Philomina, discussing life after the 2024 WASSCE has sparked reactions online.

In an interview on Lovelace Ngissah's TikTok, she expressed disappointment that her expectations of fun and enjoyment post-school have not been met.



Philomina, who is based in Cape Coast, remarked, “I thought life after WASSCE would be fun, but Charlie, we nor dey see the top.”

Her candid comments have resonated with many, leading to over 1,000 likes and numerous discussions about the realities of life after senior high school.



