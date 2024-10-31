Entertainment

Sad video of ailing Dr. UN surfaces online as he begs the public for support

Ailing Dr. UN.jpeg Ailing Dr. UN

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian social media personality Dr. UN, real name Kwame Owusu Fordjour, revealed he's critically ill due to kidney failure and needs urgent financial help for a kidney transplant.

Ghanaian social media personality Dr. UN, real name Kwame Owusu Fordjour, revealed he's critically ill due to kidney failure and needs urgent financial help for a kidney transplant. He explained his social media absence and appealed to media houses and celebrities, including those he's previously mocked, for support.



Source: ZionFelix