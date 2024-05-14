Safo Newman warns against false stories

Safo Newman

Safo Newman, the Akokoa singer, has voiced his frustration over what he labels as fabricated narratives surrounding his identity.

Speaking candidly on Asempa Showbiz, the emerging artist lamented the proliferation of misleading stories aimed at generating online traffic rather than presenting accurate portrayals of his character.



Newman emphasized the prevalence of misleading headlines since his rise to prominence, attributing them to individuals seeking to exploit his name for personal gain.



He urged caution, advising audiences not to readily believe every story circulated about him, particularly those propagated by bloggers aiming solely for increased web traffic.



In a recent social media outburst, controversial Ghanaian Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale, expressed disappointment with the management and handlers of Safo Newman, citing a lack of investment in the singer's appearance.

Shatta Wale suggested that prioritizing Newman's image enhancement before extensive promotional efforts could yield greater success.



Safo Newman's journey to fame began in 2023 with his hit song, "Akokoa," while maintaining his role as a teacher at Cosmos Basic School in Accra.



Despite the challenges posed by misleading narratives, Newman has garnered acclaim for his lyrical prowess and innovative blend of contemporary and traditional musical styles.