Salifu Amoako’s son has brought problems on his parents – Gospel Musician on East Legon accident

Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Source: Mynewsgh

Veteran gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia shared her deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving Archbishop Salifu Amoako's son, which killed two girls.

Veteran gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia shared her deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving Archbishop Salifu Amoako's son, which killed two girls. In an interview, she expressed sleepless nights, sympathized with the parents, and emphasized the emotional toll, calling for divine intervention during this difficult time.





Read full article