Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Sally M and Seven Kizs set to drop new single “Wonkoaa” on October 25

Sally Mmm E1729760980477 750x536.jpeg The track promises to bring an irresistible blend of soulful vocals and vibrant Afrobeat rhythms.

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afrobeats enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to this month. Fast-rising Ghanaian artists Sally M and Seven Kizs are teaming up for their highly anticipated collaboration, “Wonkoaa”, set for release on October 25, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live