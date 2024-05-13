Sally Mann calls for permanent media ban on Shatta Wale and Medikal

Sally Mann

Controversial self-proclaimed critic, Sally Mann, has urged media outlets to unite in permanently banning Shatta Wale and Medikal from their platforms.

Mann emphasized that without decisive action, Shatta Wale and Medikal will persist in disrespecting the media, citing instances where they openly insulted radio presenters and producers.



She argued that a permanent ban is necessary to deter Shatta Wale and Medikal from continuing their pattern of media abuse.

After Medikal's recent concert in London, he verbally attacked MzGee in a video following an interview on the United Showbiz Show, accusing her of not asking "professional" questions.



Shatta Wale and his associate, Afia Schwarzenegger, intensified the situation by launching further verbal attacks against MzGee, adding to the ongoing disrespect shown by the artists towards presenters.